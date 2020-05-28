Thomas Jackiewicz named president of University of Chicago Medical Center, health system COO

UChicago Medicine health system has tapped Thomas E. Jackiewicz as the new president of the University of Chicago Medical Center and COO of the health system.

Mr. Jackiewicz will assume his new roles Aug. 31. He will succeed Sharon O'Keefe, who will retire on July 24.

"Tom is the right leader to succeed Sharon and help us continue the University of Chicago's legacy of advancing the forefront of medicine through outstanding patient-centered clinical care, scientific discovery and innovation, and continued growth as an academic health system," Kenneth S. Polonsky, MD, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago and president of UChicago Medicine, said in a news release. "As a leader, Tom is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration among physicians, scientists, nurses, other clinicians and support staff."

Before his appointment, Mr. Jackiewicz was CEO of Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and a senior vice president at USC. Before that, he was CEO of UC San Diego Health and associate vice chancellor and CFO of UC San Diego Health Sciences.

Mr. Jackiewicz earned a master's in public health, health policy and management from Columbia University in New York City.

