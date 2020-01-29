Florida hospital names Paige Laughlin COO

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, Fla., part of HCA's West Florida Division, has selected Paige Laughlin as COO.

Ms. Laughlin is a veteran of HCA, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn. She oversaw 14 hospitals in her role as a management engineer working on facility labor management in Houston. She went on to serve as performance improvement manager in HCA's Capital Division, which includes facilities across Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

Before joining Regional Medical Center, she was vice president of operations, the ethics and compliance officer and chief staffing officer at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Ms. Laughlin has a bachelor's degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and a master's degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

