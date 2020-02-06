St. Luke's Health System fills top executive roles

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, has tapped veteran leaders for top roles, the system announced Feb. 5.

Pam Lindemoen was named COO of St. Luke's.

Dave Self, who has served as chief administrative officer for St. Luke's Health Partners, the health system's provider network, was named chief administrative officer of St. Luke's Health System.

Erin Simms was named interim chief human resources officer.

Ms. Lindemoen, who has worked at St. Luke's Health System for about two years, will remain responsible for the organization's acute care services, in addition to her new responsibilities in operations, according to the health system. Before joining St. Luke's, she was president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco. She also was vice president of Kaiser Permanente's Northern California region.

Mr. Self will oversee strategy and planning; communications, marketing and community health; interactive health technologies; external relations; contracting and enterprise business development and sales, among other functions. He previously was senior vice president and regional director of Idaho for PacificSource Health Plans.

Ms. Simms, senior director of human resources strategy for St. Luke's Health System, will take over for retired chief human resources officer Phil Johnson during a search for Mr. Johnson's successor.

