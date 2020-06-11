Billings Clinic names new COO

Billings (Mont.) Clinic has named Mary Albers COO, effective in mid-August, according to an internal staff memo provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

Ms. Albers, a registered nurse, brings 24 years of healthcare experience to the role, the memo from CEO Scott Ellner, DO, said.

Most recently, she was interim CEO of St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. Ms. Albers also previously was regional director of specialty care for Centura Health Physician Group and director of physician operations and strategy for Phoenix-based Banner Health's Western Region.

She has a master's degree in healthcare economics from the University of Colorado Denver.

