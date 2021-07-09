30 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 2:

Mark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System on July 1.



Jason Szczuka on July 8 was tapped as Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer.



Chad Grant has been selected as the COO and executive vice president for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, where he will oversee 15 hospitals.



Patricia Wellenbach will be the first woman to chair the Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University's board of trustees in its 197-year history.



Neel Shah, MD, former professor at Boston-based Harvard Medical School, has joined the maternal family telehealth platform Maven Clinic as its first chief medical officer.



Ed Roth, the president and CEO of Canton, Ohio-based Aultman Health Foundation, is retiring after 20 years.



William Killinger, MD, has been appointed CMO at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) and Texas City, Texas-based Houston Healthcare Mainland.



Ruby Kirby, RN, has been tapped by West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson to be the CEO of Camden (Tenn.) Hospital.



David Walker, MD, was selected as the medical director of the Department of Veterans Affairs' southeast network, which serves 1.2 million veterans in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.



David Isaacks will be transferred from Kansas City (Mo.) VA Medical Center to the VA's North Florida/South Georgia network in the wake of allegations of racial discrimination, harassment and mistreatment at the facility.



Ardelle Bigos, MSN, was recently promoted to chief nursing officer at Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.



Brandon Nudd has been tapped as the president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.).



Melissa Campos, CFO, resigned from El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital amid mounting wrongful death and injury lawsuits.



David Brash has been appointed as the CEO of Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.



Michael Zappa, MD, has been selected as the chief clinical officer of Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health.



Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, will retire in December after helming the health system for 26 years.



Joann Anderson, RN, the president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, will retire at the end of the year.



Chris Ellington has been selected as president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, replacing Ms. Anderson.



KMarie King, MD, has been named the chair of the department of surgery and chief of surgery at Albany (N.Y.) Med. Dr. King is the first Black female chair of surgery at an academic health science center in the U.S.



Brooke Donaldson has been selected as the CEO of Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital.



Kenneth West has been named president and CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.).



Carey Carlock, the CEO of Forest Park, Ill.-based Riveredge Hospital, is stepping down after 13 years to start her own private therapy practice.



Warren Sandberg, MD, PhD, has been promoted to chief of staff at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital.



Walt Noble, MD, has been tapped as the CMO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.



Jennifer Sullivan, MD, has been named senior vice president of strategic operations at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.



Alan Watson, the CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, is retiring after helming the health system for nine years.



Scott Barber has been selected by West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson as the CEO of Dyersburg (Tenn.) Hospital.



Mark Seckinger, president of Athens, Ohio-based O'Bleness Hospital, is retiring in February.



Michael Morsberger has been named chief philanthropy officer and president at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center Foundation.



Meena Seshamani, MD, PhD, will step up as the new CMS deputy administrator and director of Center for Medicare. Prior to joining CMS, Dr. Seshamani served as vice president of clinical care transformation at Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health.