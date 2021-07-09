Vanderbilt hospital appoints chief of staff

Warren Sandberg, MD, PhD, has been promoted to chief of staff at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital. Four details: Dr. Sandberg previously worked as a professor and chair of the department of anesthesiology, where he served since 2010, according to a July 7 news release.



Before working at Vanderbilt, Dr. Sandberg worked as an anesthesiology professor at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital for 12 years.



Dr. Sandberg earned his MD and a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago.



In the role, Dr. Sandberg will oversee all inpatient admissions and discharges, as well as surgical and intensive care goals for the facility. He will continue to teach as a professor of surgery and biomedical informatics.





