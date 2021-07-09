Vanderbilt hospital appoints chief of staff

Listen
Warren Sandberg, MD, PhD, has been promoted to chief of staff at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital.
Four details:
- Dr. Sandberg previously worked as a professor and chair of the department of anesthesiology, where he served since 2010, according to a July 7 news release.
- Before working at Vanderbilt, Dr. Sandberg worked as an anesthesiology professor at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital for 12 years.
- Dr. Sandberg earned his MD and a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago.
- In the role, Dr. Sandberg will oversee all inpatient admissions and discharges, as well as surgical and intensive care goals for the facility. He will continue to teach as a professor of surgery and biomedical informatics.