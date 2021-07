Mark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System on July 1, according to WV News.

Mr. Combs brings more than 20 years of IT experience to his role as CIO and had been serving as Mon Health's associate CIO since January.

Before joining Mon Health, Mr. Combs served in other executive leadership positions, including assistant CIO and chief information security officer at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va.