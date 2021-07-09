Cerner, Mon Health + 4 other HIT exec moves

Mark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System on July 1.



Jason Szczuka on July 8 was tapped as Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer.



Terry Beck has been selected as the senior vice president of growth at digital health firm, Wellframe. Mr. Beck formerly served as a VP at Teladoc.



Chuck Podesta was appointed CIO of Renown Health, the Reno, Nev.-based health system announced June 15.



Neel Shah, MD, former professor at Boston-based Harvard Medical School, has joined the maternal family telehealth platform Maven Clinic as its first chief medical officer.



Ed Enyeart joined workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations as CFO, where he will work alongside his former co-worker and ex-Cerner president Zane Burke.

