Cerner, Mon Health + 4 other HIT exec moves

The following health IT moves were reported since June 11:
- Mark Combs was appointed CIO of Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System on July 1.
- Jason Szczuka on July 8 was tapped as Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer.
- Terry Beck has been selected as the senior vice president of growth at digital health firm, Wellframe. Mr. Beck formerly served as a VP at Teladoc.
- Chuck Podesta was appointed CIO of Renown Health, the Reno, Nev.-based health system announced June 15.
- Neel Shah, MD, former professor at Boston-based Harvard Medical School, has joined the maternal family telehealth platform Maven Clinic as its first chief medical officer.
- Ed Enyeart joined workers compensation digital health company Bardavon Health Innovations as CFO, where he will work alongside his former co-worker and ex-Cerner president Zane Burke.