Former Cigna exec becomes Bon Secours' first chief digital officer

Jason Szczuka on July 8 became Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's first chief digital officer.

Mr. Szczuka most recently served as Cigna's chief digital officer. He also has worked at UnitedHealth Group and GE Capital.

As Bon Secours' chief digital officer, Mr. Szczuka will focus on expanding the system's digital health initiatives and making care more convenient, connected and consistent. He will also influence the system's overall strategy and trajectory as a member of the executive leadership team.

"I have a passion for empowering patients to move seamlessly across their continuums of care and am fascinated by the yet-to-be-optimized connections between in-person and remote care," Mr. Szczuka said in a news release. "Bon Secours Mercy Health is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves, and we have a unique opportunity to provide innovative, analytics-based digital solutions and industry-leading platforms."