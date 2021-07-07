LifePoint Health shakes up leadership

David Brash has been selected as the CEO of Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.

Four details:

1. Mr. Brash will be joining the hospital from Russellville, Ky.-based Logan Memorial Hospital, where he served as the CEO since 2019, according to a July 1 news release.

2. Mr. Brash will be succeeding Simon Ratliff, who departed his role in February to become the CEO of Beckley, W.Va.-based Raleigh General Hospital.

3. The interim CEO, Vickie Demers, will return to her role as COO when Mr. Brash arrives in August.



4. Logan Regional, Logan Memorial Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital are all LifePoint Health facilities.