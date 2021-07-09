Atrium Health taps Indiana health secretary as SVP of strategic operations

Listen
Jennifer Sullivan, MD, has been named senior vice president of strategic operations at Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, according to a July 8 Charlotte Business Journal report.
Four things to know:
- Dr. Sullivan formerly served as the secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, where she was appointed in 2017. Dr. Sullivan oversaw eight divisions, such as disability and family resources.
- She has practiced at the Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children for more than 20 years while she served in government positions. She will transfer to the emergency department at Atrium's Charlotte-based Levine Children's Hospital for a few shifts per month.
- "As a person who likes to get up for work every day knowing that it's going to mean something to someone, that level of impact, what happens next after the secretary role is a little bit daunting to think about, 'How do you continue this level of mission-driven, career-focused work?'" Dr. Sullivan said about why she chose to accept a position at Atrium Health.
- Her role as senior vice president goes into effect Aug. 2.