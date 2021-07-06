CMS names new Center for Medicare director

Dr. Meena Seshamani, MD, will step up as the new CMS deputy administrator and director of Center for Medicare, the agency said July 6.

Prior to joining CMS, Dr. Seshamani served as vice president of clinical care transformation at MedStar Health where she designed and integrated a nationally recognized care model oversight department that was recognized by the CMS Hospital Improvement Innovation Network, among others.

Dr. Seshamani also helped lead the Biden-Harris transition HHS agency review team and was previously director of the Office of Health Reform at HHS. While at HHS, she also helped implement the Affordable Care Act.

"Providing quality health care to the people who rely on Medicare and advancing health equity as we do it is a priority for CMS," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a news release. "I am delighted to say Dr. Seshamani will bring her unique perspective on how health policy impacts the real lives of patients to her leadership role."