McLaren Health Care names COO

Hannah Mitchell 
Chad Grant has been selected as the COO and executive vice president for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, where he will oversee 15 hospitals.

Three details:

  1. Before his role, Mr. Grant was the president of McLaren's central region, directing three Michigan hospitals: McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Flint and McLaren Lapeer Region, a July 8 news release said.

  2. Mr. Grant joined the health system in 2014 as the president and CEO of Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland. Soon after, in 2016, he was promoted to president and CEO of McLaren Flint. In 2018, he was promoted to the newly created role of regional president.

  3. Before joining the McLaren team, he served 20 years in healthcare administration at Detroit Medical Center. He also served as COO of Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

