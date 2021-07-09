McLaren Health Care names COO

Listen
Chad Grant has been selected as the COO and executive vice president for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care, where he will oversee 15 hospitals.
Three details:
- Before his role, Mr. Grant was the president of McLaren's central region, directing three Michigan hospitals: McLaren Greater Lansing, McLaren Flint and McLaren Lapeer Region, a July 8 news release said.
- Mr. Grant joined the health system in 2014 as the president and CEO of Pontiac, Mich.-based McLaren Oakland. Soon after, in 2016, he was promoted to president and CEO of McLaren Flint. In 2018, he was promoted to the newly created role of regional president.
- Before joining the McLaren team, he served 20 years in healthcare administration at Detroit Medical Center. He also served as COO of Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.