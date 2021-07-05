Jackson Hospital names 20-year internal veteran CEO

Marianna, Fla.-based Jackson Hospital has selected Brooke Donaldson as the incoming CEO.

Starting July 1, Ms. Donaldson replaced the former CEO, Jim Platt, who announced his retirement after serving in the role for four years, according to a June 24 news release.

Ms. Donaldson began working at the hospital in 1997 and worked her way up through several leadership positions. She last served as the hospital's COO.

Ms. Donaldson earned her bachelor's degree in human resource management from Tallahassee-based Florida State University. She also has a master's degree in health administration from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Keith Williams, chair of the Jackson Hospital board of trustees, said, "Brooke has served the hospital and the community extremely well for over 23 years already. With Brooke at the helm as the new CEO, the future looks bright!"