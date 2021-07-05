Universal Health hospital CEO resigns after 13 years to open private practice

The CEO of Forest Park, Ill.-based Riveredge Hospital is stepping down after 13 years to start her own private therapy practice, according to a June 29 report by Forest Park Review.

Carey Carlock will remain connected to the hospital and will stay on the board at King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, the hospital's parent company.

"My position at Riveredge has been the privilege and responsibility of my career, but it's time," Ms. Carlock said. "The team is in a good place, and I will stay connected."



Ms. Carlock will open a private therapy practice as early as next year in Oak Park, Ill.



The practice will be named Mosaic Counseling and Wellness.



"A mosaic is created when lots of broken pieces come together to create something beautiful," Ms. Carlock said about the practice's name. The focus of her practice will be "wellness, not illness," she said. "Care that's infused with hope because treatment works."



Riveredge is currently searching for a new CEO, with Kurt Gunther serving as the interim. Mr. Gunther has been participating in Universal Health's CEO-in-training program since April 2020.