OhioHealth hospital's president to retire after 6 years

The president of Athens, Ohio-based O'Bleness Hospital is retiring in February, according to a July 3 report by the News and Sentinel.
Five details:
- Mark Seckinger took the helm as president, shortly after the hospital was acquired by Columbus-based OhioHealth in 2014. He also oversaw the merger of Athens Medical Associates and University Medical Associates physician groups, which became the OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College.
- Before becoming the president in 2015, he served as the president of OhioHealth's Kenton-based Hardin Memorial Hospital for 14 years. He has held various other leadership positions with the 12-hospital health system.
- "I have been thinking about retirement for a while now," said Mr. Seckinger. "So, as the end of the pandemic is in sight, starting a new chapter in my own life feels right. I plan to spend more time in Florida and resume traveling with my wife Kathy."
- Mr. Seckinger will serve as a board member of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.
- OhioHealth has begun the search for a new president, with the hopes to find one this summer.