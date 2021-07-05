OhioHealth hospital's president to retire after 6 years

The president of Athens, Ohio-based O'Bleness Hospital is retiring in February, according to a July 3 report by the News and Sentinel.

Five details:

  1. Mark Seckinger took the helm as president, shortly after the hospital was acquired by Columbus-based OhioHealth in 2014. He also oversaw the merger of Athens Medical Associates and University Medical Associates physician groups, which became the OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College.

  2. Before becoming the president in 2015, he served as the president of OhioHealth's Kenton-based Hardin Memorial Hospital for 14 years. He has held various other leadership positions with the 12-hospital health system.

  3. "I have been thinking about retirement for a while now," said Mr. Seckinger. "So, as the end of the pandemic is in sight, starting a new chapter in my own life feels right. I plan to spend more time in Florida and resume traveling with my wife Kathy."

  4. Mr. Seckinger will serve as a board member of the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation.

  5. OhioHealth has begun the search for a new president, with the hopes to find one this summer.

