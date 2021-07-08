West Tennessee Healthcare names new CEO at Dyersburg Hospital

West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson has selected Scott Barber as the CEO of Dyersburg (Tenn.) Hospital.

Mr. Barber has been named the permanent CEO after serving as the interim since June 2020, according to a July 8 news release.

"We are excited that Scott has accepted this permanent position within our West Tennessee Healthcare team, and we believe that his experience and leadership will help us continue Dyersburg Hospital's mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the community," said Tina Prescott, COO of West Tennessee Health.

Mr. Barber replaces Reba Celsor, who left the hospital in May 2020 to work as the CEO of Lebanon, Ky.-based Spring View Hospital, according to a press release from LifePoint Health, the hospital's parent company.