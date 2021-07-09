West Tennessee Healthcare appoints new CEO at Camden Hospital

West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson has tapped Ruby Kirby, RN, to be the CEO of Camden (Tenn.) Hospital.

According to a July 9 news release, Ms. Kirby will helm the critical access hospital while working as the CEO of Bolivar (Tenn.) Hospital, which is also a critical access hospital.

Ms. Kirby has served as the CEO of Bolivar since 2003 and has worked for West Tennessee Healthcare since 1979.

She has a nursing degree from Jackson, Tenn.-based Union University and an MBA from McKenzie, Tenn.-based Bethel University.

"We are excited that Ruby has accepted this additional position within our West Tennessee Healthcare team and we believe that her passion for rural health, her experience, and leadership will help us continue Camden and Bolivar Hospitals' mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve," said Tina Prescott, COO of West Tennessee Healthcare.