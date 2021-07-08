VA shakes up Southern leadership amid allegations of poor patient care, racism

The Veterans Health Administration has moved two medical directors in its Southern region after allegations of troubling patient care and racism in the hospitals.

David Walker, MD, will lead the VA's southeast network, which serves 1.2 million veterans in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, according to a July 7 report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dr. Walker will replace interim director Joe Battle. The last full-time director retired in 2019 after a veteran staying in an acute care facility was found with more than 100 ant bites.

In addition to complaints about patient care, Alabama VA facilities and the metro Atlanta VA hospital, including its clinics, have had investigations involving long shutdowns of surgical sites and veteran suicides.

The Kansas City (Mo.) VA Medical Center will transfer David Isaacks in the wake of allegations of racial discrimination, harassment and mistreatment at the facility, according to a July 7 Fox4 report.

He will move to the North Florida/South Georgia network, according to an email sent to VA staff July 6. His last day in Kansas City will be July 17.

There were more than 50 lawsuits filed against the hospital during Mr. Isaacks' tenure, including three new federal lawsuits filed by Black VA employees claiming systemic and racial bias.

"Given the track record we've seen with Mr. Isaacks and what's come out of the Kansas City VA, I think it's going to help," said attorney Nimrod Chapel. "It's probably good there's a change in leadership at the Kansas City VA. I know there is a lot of individuals with hurt feelings — not just hurt feelings, broken bodies and broken careers."