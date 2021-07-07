Cape Fear Valley Health makes 3 leadership changes

Listen
Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health has made three leadership changes to drive the health system's growth.
"We're excited to make these changes and look forward to these members of our team working together in their new roles to continue to provide exceptional healthcare to Cape Fear Valley Health patients," Daniel Weatherly, COO, said in a July 5 news release.
Three leadership changes:
- Michael Zappa, MD, has been selected as the chief clinical officer. In his new role, he will provide physician leadership, act as the corporate leader for the hospitalist and emergency medicine program, and oversee the respiratory therapy center.
- Chris Tart, PharmD, has been named the president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital. He will still oversee the pharmacy and cancer center.
- Kevin Jackson, the vice president of operational excellence, will take on the leadership role for radiology and lab services.