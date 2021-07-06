1st-ever Black female chair of surgery at academic health science center selected by Albany Med

Albany (N.Y.) Med has named KMarie King, MD, as the chair of the department of surgery and chief of surgery. Dr. King is the first Black female chair of surgery at an academic health science center in the U.S.

Dr. King is a professor of surgery at Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine, as well as chief of surgery and medical director for surgical quality at Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital, according to a July 6 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. King completed her fellowship training at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, where she earned a master's degree in biomedical science and worked as an assistant professor. She completed her residency training in general surgery and a research fellowship in surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and earned her medical degree at St. Louis-based Washington University. Dr. King also holds a master's degree in business management from Waltham, Mass.-based Brandeis University.

Her medical career dates back to the 1990s when she was a medical lab assistant in the U.S. Army, according to her LinkedIn account.

Dr. King will begin her new roles Sept. 1.