AdventHealth Hendersonville appoints CEO and president

Brandon Nudd has been selected as the president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), according to a July 6 BlueRidgeNow report.

Mr. Nudd previously served as the CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Centura Health's Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital.

Before working with Centura, Mr. Nudd worked with Altamonte Springs Fla.-based AdventHealth for 14 years. He had various leadership roles at different AdventHealth facilities, such as COO and director of human resources.

"With Brandon's rich experience in healthcare, familiarity with this market and his passion for our mission, I'm confident he will serve this community well as he leads AdventHealth Hendersonville forward and ensures those we serve experience faith-based, whole-person care," said Ken Bacon, president and CEO for AdventHealth's multi-state division, in a July 6 news release.

Mr. Nudd will assume his new role Aug. 1. He will be replacing Jimm Bunch, who announced his retirement in Feb. 2020, after leading the organization for 14 years.