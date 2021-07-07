UNC Health hospital appoints CEO

Chris Ellington has been selected as president and CEO of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southeastern, according to a July 7 report by The Bladen Journal.

Mr. Ellington will join the hospital in October from Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health Care Network Hospitals, where he served as the president. Before his role as president, Mr. Ellington worked as the CFO and executive vice president for UNC Health from 2008 to 2020.

"I am very excited to join UNC Health Southeastern and to lead the organization entrusted with the health of North Carolinians in the region," Mr. Ellington told the Journal. "I look forward to relocating to the area, joining the team and getting to know the residents of Robeson County and the surrounding communities."

He will be replacing Joann Anderson, RN, who will be in an advisory role until her retirement Dec. 31. Ms. Anderson has worked at the hospital for 14 years and announced her retirement six months after the hospital was acquired by UNC Health.