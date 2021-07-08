Jefferson names 1st female board chair in 197 years

Patricia Wellenbach will be the first woman to chair the Thomas Jefferson University board of trustees in its 197-year history, Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health said in a July 7 news release.

Ms. Wellenbach is the president and CEO of the Please Touch Museum, a children's museum in Philadelphia. She began her career as a registered nurse and joins the board as Jefferson Health grows into an 18-hospital system.

"Chair Wellenbach is a transformational leader who takes over at a time when Jefferson is transforming," said Stephen Klasko, MD, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "Thanks to her work, and many others, she ushers in the most diverse board of trustees in our history."