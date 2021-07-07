HCA appoints CEO of California hospital

Listen
Kenneth West has been named president and CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.).
Four things to know:
- Mr. West has worked at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, which runs the California hospital, since 2009. In his previous role at the hospital, he served as the COO since 2018, according to a June 29 news release.
- He will oversee the advancement of culture, technology evaluation, leadership development and operations, the release said.
- Mr. West is replacing Tomi Ryba, whom the company selected to run San Jose-based Good Samaritan Hospital in May, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported.
- Mr. West began his new role July 1.