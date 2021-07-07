HCA appoints CEO of California hospital

Hannah Mitchell - 
Kenneth West has been named president and CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.).

Four things to know:

  1. Mr. West has worked at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, which runs the California hospital, since 2009. In his previous role at the hospital, he served as the COO since 2018, according to a June 29 news release.

  2. He will oversee the advancement of culture, technology evaluation, leadership development and operations, the release said.

  3. Mr. West is replacing Tomi Ryba, whom the company selected to run San Jose-based Good Samaritan Hospital in May, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported.

  4. Mr. West began his new role July 1.

