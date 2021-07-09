Florida hospital names chief philanthropy officer

Listen
Michael Morsberger has been named chief philanthropy officer and president at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center Foundation, according to a July 8 report by The Florida Weekly.
Three details:
- Mr. Morsberger has extensive fundraising experience in healthcare and education. He has held executive philanthropy leadership positions at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health System.
- In his most recent role, he was the vice president for advancement at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and CEO of the UCF Foundation, where he led an annual fundraising campaign that raised $531 million.
- Mr. Morsberger has a journalism degree from Radford (Va.) University and a master's degree in philanthropy and development from St. Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona. He will start his job Aug. 9.