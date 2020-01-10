25 hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare selected Mark Benz to serve as regional CEO of the health system's four Missouri and Kansas hospitals and affiliated locations.

2. Justin Birmele is the new CEO of AdventHealth Winter Park (Fla.).

3. Arthur J. Blank, president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, will retire at the end of this year.

4. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health named Daniel Blum president of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center, effective in April.

5. Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth appointed Christopher Bredeson as its COO.

6. David Duvall is no longer employed by Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System as senior vice president, chief marketing, communications and experience officer.

7. Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., selected Shon Dwyer, RN, to serve as president, effective March 2.

8. Timothy Finan will retire as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, effective July 3.

9. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health System selected Kevin Flynn as chief strategy officer.

10. Dustin Greene, CEO of TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., is leaving to become CEO of TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

11. Lara Jehi, MD, was selected to serve as the first chief research information officer for Cleveland Clinic.

12. Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., resigned.

13. Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron, Mich., selected Jose Kottoor as CEO.

14. New Orleans-based Tulane Health System named Bob Lynch, MD, CEO.

15. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle named Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD, president and director, effective in February.

16. Joseph Mullany is the new president of Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

17. Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health System, is back at the Fayetteville, N.C.-based health system after a two-month medical leave.

18. Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital selected Dan Peterson as CEO, effective Jan. 27.

19. David Prather, CFO of Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., is retiring.

20. The Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance selected Assaad Sayah, MD, as CEO.

21. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., named Brian Springate, RN, COO, effective Jan. 20.

22. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski senior vice president and CIO.

23. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, named Tim Trottier CEO.

24. Ernesto Vazquez, MD, is joining the MercyOne Population Health Services Organization as CMO.

25. Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark., selected Birch Wright to serve as COO and hospital administrator, effective March 1.

