Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital names Dan Peterson CEO

Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital has selected Dan Peterson to serve as CEO, effective Jan. 27, according to the North Bay Business Journal, citing information from Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

Mr. Peterson is chief administrative officer of Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, Calif. Before taking on that role in 2017, he was an administrator at Sutter Health's surgery and endoscopy center in Santa Rosa.

Mr. Peterson will succeed Michael Purvis, who is retiring in February.

