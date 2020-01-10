Michigan Medicine leader tapped as president of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital

Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn., has selected Shon Dwyer, RN, to serve as president, effective March 2.

Ms. Dwyer joins Vanderbilt from Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, where she is executive director of the health system's University Hospital and Frankel Cardiovascular Center. She has also worked in various roles at Michigan Medicine in education, quality, compliance, information technology and operations, according to a news release.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all operations at Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital, a 797-bed facility with plans to open 73 more adult beds.

Ms. Dwyer graduated from the University of Michigan School of Nursing and has a master's degree in business administration from the Ann Arbor-based university.

