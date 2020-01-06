EvergreenHealth names new COO

Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth appointed Christopher Bredeson as its COO.

Mr. Bredeson joins EvergreenHealth from MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, a 375-bed, full-service community hospital in Puyallup, Wash., where he was president and COO.

Before leading MultiCare Good Samaritan, he was a senior administrator at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center & Oncology Service Line in Tacoma, Wash.

Mr. Bredeson also held executive management positions at L.G. Steck Memorial Clinics, PS, in Chehalis, Wash., and Cogent Healthcare/Applied Medical Solutions, PhyAmerica Physician Services and Columbia/HCA in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"Chris' career has provided him exceptional leadership experience across many sectors of the healthcare industry. His passion and expertise are a valuable addition to our health system," EvergreenHealth CEO Jeff Tomlin, MD, said in a news release. "Chris' commitment to collaboration and innovative solutions will complement our leadership team as we work together to serve our patients and community with exceptional high quality care and service."

Mr. Bredeson has a bachelor's degree in speech communication from Seattle-based University of Washington and a master's degree in business administration/healthcare administration from City University of Seattle.

