Brookwood Baptist taps Kevin Flynn as chief strategy officer

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health System has selected Kevin Flynn as chief strategy officer.

Mr. Flynn brings previous chief strategy officer experience to the role. He held that position at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, which is part of Brookwood Baptist. Brookwood Baptist is operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

At Princeton Baptist, Mr. Flynn played a key role in expanding one of Tenet's largest robotic surgery programs and focused on the hospital's cardiac program, according to a news release.

Mr. Flynn has also held leadership roles at hospitals and health systems in Mississippi and Texas.

