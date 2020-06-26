22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC tapped Chris Allen to serve as interim CFO.

2. Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, is resigning to take a new leadership job at a private company.

3. Roland Bibeau, RN, president and COO of Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center, is retiring.

4. Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System has named Rick Braun COO, according to the Olean Times Herald.

5. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health named Edward Chabalowski CFO of Pottstown (Pa.) Hospital, in addition to his role as CFO of Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital.

6. University Medical Center of El Paso named Amyra (Amy) Daher, MSN, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer.

7. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health named Ashli Danilko CEO of St. Michael's Hospital Avera in Tyndall, S.D.

8. Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system tapped A. Verona Dorch to serve as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

9. Rose Medical Center in Denver named Casey Guber president and CEO, according to the Denver Business Journal.

10. Cleveland Clinic named Kelly Hancock, DNP, MSN, RN, as its first chief caregiver officer.

11. Jan Keys, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System, retired June 22.

12. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare named Kathleen Kinsella president of Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, Ill.

13. John Krahnert Jr., MD, and Lynn DeJaco are stepping down from their executive roles at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C.

14. Ypsilanti, Mich.-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System named Alonzo Lewis president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.) and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, Mich.

15. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare named Sheri Montgomery CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

16. Down East Community Hospital in Machias, Maine, named Sharla Moretti, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to machiasnews.com.

17. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Chong Park, MD, president of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., and Canonsburg (Pa.) Hospital.

18. Lincoln County Hospital in Lincoln, Kan., named Jackie Pounds, RN, chief nursing officer.

19. Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital named Kelli Powers president, according to the Hartselle Enquirer.

20. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital President and CEO Norman Roth is retiring, effective Oct. 2.

21. Medical City McKinney (Texas) named Anthony Villagran CFO.

22. Kris Zimmer will retire from St. Louis-based SSM Health, effective July 13.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.