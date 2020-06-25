Allegheny Health Network taps Dr. Chong Park as president of 2 hospitals

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has named Chong Park, MD, president of Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., and Canonsburg (Pa.) Hospital.

Dr. Park served as CMO of Jefferson for the last six years. A cardiothoracic surgeon, he also was medical director of the cardiovascular institute at that hospital.

During his tenure at Jefferson, the quality of the hospital's cardiac program and medical services has received various accreditations and honors, and there have been significant capital and programmatic investments, such as opening a new cancer center and a new obstetrical program, Allegheny Health Network said.

Dr. Park has a medical degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. He succeeds Louise Urban, RN, BSN, who was named senior vice president of operations for the network.

