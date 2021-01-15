21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 8:

1. Rhonda Abbott was chosen by Memorial Hermann Health System as senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann.

2. Terry Akin is leaving his position as CEO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

3. Michael Bergmann, RN, was named president of Ascension Wisconsin's Fox Valley hospitals, effective Jan. 25.

4. Carlos Bohorquez was named CFO of El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif.

5. Ranee Brayton is retiring as CEO of Kirksville, Mo.based Northeast Regional Medical Center later this year, according to the Kirksville Daily Express.

6. Gary Conner has resigned as executive vice president and CFO of Tower Health.

7. Larry Coomes is leaving his position as CEO of Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

8. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, is retiring as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

9. Michael Grace was named interim president and CEO of Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, according to news station WVNS.

10. Randy Haffner was tapped as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division.

11. Jody Jenner is retiring as president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, effective April 15.

12. Jeff Jones is leaving his position as CFO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

13. Neil Kooy, MD, was named chief medical officer of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Fla.

14. John Lanning, COO of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center, was named CEO of Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, N.M., the Kearney Hub reported.

15. Bryan Lee was tapped as president of St. Mary's and Richmond Community hospitals in Richmond, Va.

16. Maria Ferlita Martino, senior vice president of financial services, will retire Jan. 31 from Maimonides Medical Center in New York City.

17. Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

18. Elmer Polite was named CFO of LifePoint Health's eastern division of hospitals.

19. Zach Riggins was named CFO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

20. Todd Strumwasser, MD, is expanding his role as president of CommonSpirit Health's Northern California division

21. Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.