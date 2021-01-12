Dr. Todd Strumwasser to lead CommonSpirit Health's expanded Northern California division

Todd Strumwasser, MD, is expanding his role as president of CommonSpirit Health's Northern California division, the health system said Jan. 12.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health — formed through the merger of San Francisco-based Dignity Health with Englewood, Colo.-based Catholic Health Initiatives — named Dr. Strumwasser president of its Northern California division in May 2019. He initially oversaw seven hospitals.

Now, he will take on additional responsibilities and duties as president of the newly expanded Northern California Division, which includes 13 Dignity Health hospitals and ancillary facilities, CommonSpirit Health said. The facilities are in the Bay Area (San Francisco, Redwood City and Santa Cruz); the North State (Redding, Red Bluff and Mount Shasta); and the Sacramento area (formerly known as the Greater Sacramento division).

"Dr. Strumwasser has shown extraordinary leadership throughout his career at Dignity Health," Marvin O'Quinn, president and COO of CommonSpirit Health, said in a news release. "As a mission-driven and faith-based organization, CommonSpirit Health is focused on the health of our communities, inside and outside of our facility walls. In this expanded role, Dr. Strumwasser is well-positioned to help coordinate the delivery of innovative care, scale clinical best practices and pursue growth opportunities that help us have an even greater impact in the communities we serve."

Before becoming president of the Northern California division, Dr. Strumwasser was senior vice president of operations in the San Francisco Bay Area for Dignity Health. He also held leadership roles at Swedish Health Services in Seattle, including COO and chief executive. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist.

