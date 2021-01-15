LifePoint Health names CFO for eastern division

Elmer Polite has been named CFO of LifePoint Health's eastern division of hospitals, the health system said this week.

Mr. Polite previously served as chief financial executive of the Midlands market for Prisma Health in Columbia, S.C. He also was system CFO and chief staffing officer of Hospital Corporation of America's Macon, Ga., market, and was CFO of the Community Health Systems Georgia market.

In his new role with LifePoint, Mr. Polite will oversee financial operations for 26 hospital campuses in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, the Brentwood, Tenn.-based company said.

Mr. Polite earned a master's degree in finance from Naperville, Ill.-based DeVry University.

More articles on executive moves:

California hospital CEO to retire

Former Advocate Aurora Health leader takes new role at Ascension Wisconsin

6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.