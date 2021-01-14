Cone Health CEO, CFO leaving health system

CEO Terry Akin and CFO Jeff Jones are leaving their respective executive roles at Cone Health for personal reasons, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based health system said Mr. Akin will remain CEO until Cone Health's pending merger with Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare, which is subject to regulatory approval, is completed — expected in the middle of this year. Mr. Jones will leave Cone Health in February.

"The two have made their decisions independently and for purely personal reasons," the health system said.

Mr. Akin has served as CEO of Cone Health since Oct. 1, 2014. Before that, he served as COO and then president of the organization.

In the release, Mr. Akin stressed that his decision to leave "has nothing at all to do with the planned merger," and said he plans to take some time off to think about his next steps.

Mr. Jones has served as executive vice president and CFO of Cone Health since 2013. Before that, he served as senior vice president of finance for Cleveland Clinic's regional hospitals.

In the release, Mr. Jones said he decided to leave Cone Health "to consider what's next in my future."

Cone Health COO Mary Jo Cagle, MD, will succeed Mr. Akin and become regional president once the Cone Health-Sentara Healthcare merger is formally approved. According to Cone Health, she will be the first woman and the first physician to lead the organization.

Andy Barrow, Cone Health senior vice president of financial services, will succeed Mr. Jones. Mr. Barrow joined Cone Health in 2012.

