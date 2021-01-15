RWJBarnabas Health taps Dr. Karen Marhefka as deputy CIO

Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

Dr. Marhefka most recently served as interim vice president of IT for the medical group, a post she took over last June.

"Having worked alongside Dr. Marhefka since June, I've witnessed her passion, expertise and leadership firsthand," Robert Irwin, senior vice president and CIO, said in thenews release. "Her capacity for problem-solving, dedication to mentorship and creative vision are tremendous assets to our system, and I look forward to having her as a permanent member of our [information technology and services] team."

Before joining RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Marhefka worked at healthcare technology consulting firm Impact Advisors.

Dr. Marhefka earned her doctorate in healthcare administration from Minneapolis-based Walden University.

More articles on executive moves:

California hospital CEO to retire

Former Advocate Aurora Health leader takes new role at Ascension Wisconsin

Memorial Hermann names new rehab hospital CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.