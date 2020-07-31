19 hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves were reported in the last week:

1. Mike Begeman; Dan Blue, MD; JoAnn Kunkel; and Kim Patrick will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

2. Carolyn Carpenter was named president of the National Capital region for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System.

3. McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) hospital named Eric Cecava president and CEO.

4. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center named Beverly Coleman vice president and chief human resources officer.

5. Richard D'Aquila, president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, will step down, effective Oct. 5.

6. Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry Freedman is retiring from the Philadelphia-based health system, effective Dec. 31.

7. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky., named Tommy Haggard CEO.

8. Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University named Arthur Kellermann, MD, senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System.

9. James "Jim" Lee was named regional CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, according to West Hawaii Today.

10. Lisle, Ill.-based Amita Health named Adam Maycock president and CEO of its Hinsdale and Adventist La Grange medical centers.

11. Columbus-based OhioHealth named John McWhorter COO.

12. Nemours Children's Health System — a health system with two hospitals in Delaware and Florida — named Mark Mumford chief executive of Delaware Valley operations, effective Sept. 1.

13. Barry Rabner, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Princeton (N.J.) Health, will step down Jan. 1.

14. North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory named Jamie Rodgers as the hospital's administrator, according to TV station WCBI.

15. Rome (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital named cardiologist Russell Silverman, MD, CMO.

16. Hermiston, Ore.-based Good Shepherd Health Care System named Brian Sims president and CEO.

17. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, is resigning, effective July 31.

18. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Darryl Wolfe CEO.

19. Lifespan, a nonprofit health system based in Providence, R.I., named Kenneth Wood, DO, executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

