Yale New Haven president to step down; successor named

Richard D'Aquila, president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital and Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, will step down, effective Oct. 5.

Mr. D'Aquila joined Yale New Haven Hospital in 2006 as executive vice president and COO. He was named president of the hospital in 2012 and became president of Yale New Haven Health in 2016.

During his tenure, he is credited with playing a key role in development of service lines such as the Smilow Cancer Hospital, heart and vascular, and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

"Rick has been a terrific partner with Yale Medicine," said Paul Taheri, MD, CEO of Yale Medicine, in a news release. "Together we built an exceptional clinical practice that rivals anyone in the country. Rick is tough-minded, strategic and purposeful, all of which make him a great colleague and an exceptional leader."

Keith Churchwell, MD, will succeed Mr. D'Aquila as president of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Most recently, Dr. Churchwell was COO and executive vice president of Yale New Haven Health System. He also previously served as senior vice president overseeing the health system's heart and vascular service line. He joined Yale New Haven Health after serving as executive director and CMO of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.

