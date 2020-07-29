New CEO named for VCU Health System

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University has tapped Arthur Kellermann, MD, as senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System.

Dr. Kellermann is dean of the medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md. He will assume his new roles Oct. 1.

"Art Kellermann is the ideal combination of one of the nation's top medical academics as well as an astute and effective administrator. He has a strong record of being an effective leader who can articulate an inspiring vision and put it into action, executing the policies and practices that benefit the institution and its people — patients, students, team members," Michael Rao, PhD, president of VCU and VCU Health System, said in a news release.

Dr. Kellerman, a member of the National Academy of Medicine, previously held the Paul O'Neill Alcoa chair in policy analysis at the nonprofit Rand Corp. He also held positions at Emory University in Atlanta, including professor of emergency medicine and public health, founding director of the Emory Center for Injury Control and founding chair of Emory's emergency medicine department.

Peter Buckley, MD, dean of the VCU School of Medicine and VCU Health executive vice president for medical affairs, will continue serving as interim senior vice president for health sciences and CEO of VCU Health System until Dr. Kellermann arrives.

