16 recent CEO exits

The year 2023 was marked by record-high CEO departures, and its final month was no exception.

Becker's reported these 16 CEO retirements and resignations in December and the early days of January:

1. Brian Dietz was suspended without pay from his role as president and CEO of the McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill., and will remain on suspension through Feb. 5, pending an internal review. A hospital spokesperson cited a "personnel matter" but declined to comment further.

2. Sean Gregory has stepped down from his role as CEO of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. The organization did not specify a reason for his departure.

3. Bret Kolman will retire as CEO of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo., in January.

4. William Ermann plans to retire as CEO of Guymon, Okla.-based Memorial Hospital of Texas County on March 30.

5. B. Konard Jones retired Dec. 31 from his role as president and CEO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

6. Laura Easton has retired as president and CEO of Lenoir, N.C.-based UNC Health Caldwell.

7. Lorraine Lutton, president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio, will retire in April.

8. Alex Nazarian is no longer president and CEO of Salem (Ill.) Township Hospital. The hospital did not specify a reason for his departure.

9. George Hernández Jr. plans to retire as president and CEO of San Antonio-based University Health.

10. Dale Sowders, CEO of Holland (Mich.) Hospital, will retire in early 2024.

11. Dave Smith resigned as CEO of Lancaster, Wis.-based Grant Regional Health Center at the end of December to pursue an unspecified opportunity closer to his family.

12. Marilyn Margolis has retired as CEO of Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital, and a new CEO has not — and will not — be named. Heather Redrick, who serves in a dual capacity as the hospital's chief operating officer and chief nursing officer, is its new leader.

13. Tim Reeves resigned as CEO of Renovo, Pa.-based Bucktail Medical Center Dec. 6 amid the hospital's financial struggles.

14. Ernie Vargo II, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health Foundation, plans to retire Jan. 15, 2026.

15. Norvell "Van" Coots, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Silver Springs, Md.-based Holy Cross Health in January.

16. Vincent Cataldo retired from his role as administrator of Prevost Memorial Hospital, the Donaldsonville, La.-based hospital that saw its entire board replaced in late November.