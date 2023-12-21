Hospital CEO turnover in 8 numbers

Hospital CEOs across the U.S. have left their jobs for various reasons this year, whether it's to retire, take a new job or leave healthcare altogether.

With this in mind, Becker's has put together a collection of numbers below related to turnover in 2023.

Here are eight numbers to know:

1. Hospitals and health systems reported 136 CEO changes in the first 11 months of the year, marking a 51% increase from the same period in 2022, according to a Dec. 21 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines CEO turnover in the U.S. on a monthly basis.

2. Hospitals and health systems announced 90 CEO changes in the same period last year, according to the Challenger report.

3. In November, hospitals and health systems announced 10 CEO changes, the fifth highest number of CEO changes across the 29 industries and sectors measured by Challenger.

4. Across all industries measured by Challenger, November brought 180 CEO changes — up 89% from the same month last year.

5. Retirement is one reason for exits of hospital and health system CEOs. This year, Becker's has reported on at least 32 retirements.

6. Hospital and health system CEOs are also resigning and hopping jobs. This year, Becker's has reported on at least 46 resignations. Some who resigned — or shared plans to step down — cited new job opportunities, while in some other cases, no specific reason was given for the departure.