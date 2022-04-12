13 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Thirteen hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's in the last month.

1. Carrie Adams, PharmD, was named COO of Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., the flagship facility of Meritus Health.

2. Stathis Antoniades, COO of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., was named president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

3. Caroline Burris was named COO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

4. Michael Elliott, PharmD, was tapped as the inaugural COO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

5. Brent Hubbard was named COO of Integris Health in Oklahoma City.

6. Kim Jordan, DNP, was named COO of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

7. Katrina Lambrecht was named COO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.

8. Janelle Lopez was named COO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio, Texas.

9. George Makhoul was named COO of HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

10. Tim Parry, vice president of operations and COO for Hillsboro, Ohio-based Highland District Hospital, was promoted to president and CEO.

11. Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

12. Tom Scott, senior vice president and COO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System was promoted to president and CEO.

13. Isaiah Zirkle was named COO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.