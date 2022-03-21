HCA hospital in Florida names new COO

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach named Caroline Burris COO.

Ms. Burris brings more than 12 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a March 21 news release emailed to Becker's.

Most recently, she was COO at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston. Ms. Burris also served as the associate administrator and co-ethics and compliance officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based Summit Medical Center.

She began her newest role March 21.

"As the only full-service acute care hospital serving the tri-county area, I look forward to working with our colleagues to achieve clinical excellence and continue our mission-driven approach to healthcare delivery," Ms. Burris said in the release.

Fort Walton-Destin Hospital, a 267-bed facility, is part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.