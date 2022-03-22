HCA hospital in Virginia names new COO

Willie Payton Jr. was named COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va.

Mr. Payton comes to the 506-bed facility from Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., where he was vice president of operations, according to a March 16 news release.

"We are excited to welcome Willie to our executive team and leverage his experience managing multiple interdisciplinary teams," Lance Jones, LewisGale Regional Health System CEO and market president, said in the release.

LewisGale and Johnston-Willis are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.