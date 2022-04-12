Methodist Hospital Texsan names COO

Janelle Lopez was named COO of Methodist Hospital Texsan in San Antonio, Texas.

Ms. Lopez began her new role April 4, according to a news release from the hospital.

Previously, Ms. Lopez was associate COO for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital. She also has worked as a manager, director and administrative director of ancillary services at Methodist Hospital Specialty and Transplant, according to the hospital.

Methodist Hospital Texsan, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Specialty and Methodist Children's Hospital are all part of Methodist Healthcare.