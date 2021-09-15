13 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 8:

1. Jeremy Clark was appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both in Birmingham, Ala.

2. Bob Crumb will retire as CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, Mich.

3. Jim Edmondson was named CEO of Savannah, Tenn.-based Hardin Medical Center.

4. James Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, La., will retire.

5. Jerry Fielder II was named CEO of Willis-Knighton Health System.

6. Michael Franklin stepped down from his post as president and CEO of Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital.

7. Dane Henry will resign from his position as CEO of Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System.

8. Brad Hilaman, MD, will retire from his roles as CEO and CMO at Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital in December.

9. Aaron Kramer was named the permanent CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health.

10. Matthew Logan, MD, was named president and CEO of Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare.

11. Lynda Stanley was named CEO of N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital.

12. Penny Wheeler, MD, will retire as CEO of Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

13. Dawnett Willis was appointed CEO of Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.