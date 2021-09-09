Brookwood Baptist Health names new CEO

Jeremy Clark has been appointed CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both in Birmingham, Ala. His role will be effective Sept. 30.

Mr. Clark began his healthcare career as an associate administrator at the medical center 15 years ago, a press release shared with Becker's on Sept. 8 said. He most recently served as market CEO at Hilton Head (S.C.) Regional Healthcare for six years. He was also the CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett (Tenn.) and COO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"With a proven track record of success in growing quality programs, this promotion is a homecoming for Jeremy," said Saum Sutaria, MD, CEO of Brookwood Baptist's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare "He is a proven leader with community commitment to this area, and he is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the highest quality care and service at our hospitals."