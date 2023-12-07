Walmart hires 2 health system executives

Walmart Health has poached two more two health system executives as it grows its retail and virtual healthcare offerings.

Angela Crosby, the former medical group COO for Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, will serve as vice president of operations for healthcare delivery at Walmart, the retail giant told Becker's. She will oversee the end-to-end operations for the company's health centers and virtual care. She was previously the physician group president at Oklahoma City-based Integris Health and vice president of provider network operations for Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

Terrie Andrews, PhD, formerly a vice president of behavioral health at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, has been named Walmart Health's director and clinical effectiveness lead for behavioral health, virtual care and equity. She spent more than a decade in behavioral health roles at the health system, most recently at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville.

"As we grow our footprint within Walmart Health, we're excited to expand our team delivering accessible, convenient and affordable care to our communities," David Carmouche, MD, senior vice president of healthcare delivery at Walmart, told Becker's in a statement. "From the providers and team at our centers to the associates at [our] Home Office who enable care delivery, our Walmart Health team members have deep expertise and experience."

These aren't the retailer's first health system hires.

Dr. Carmouche came to Walmart Health in 2021 from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, where he served as executive vice president of value-based care and network operations. Brian Setzer, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness, joined from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, while Claude Pirtle, MD, chief medical informatics officer, jumped over from Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare.

Walmart Health also recently partnered with a health system for the first time, when it started collaborating with Orlando (Fla.) Health on specialty care referrals and care coordination in November.

Walmart now has about 50 healthcare centers adjacent to its stores across Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas since opening the first one in 2019. The nearly 6,000-square-foot clinics offer primary, behavioral and dental care. Walmart Health plans to have more than 75 locations by the end of 2024, expanding into Arizona and Missouri. Walmart Health has its largest footprint in Florida, with 23 healthcare centers in the Sunshine State.